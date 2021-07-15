News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New 'secret' nature trail launched at Pensthorpe Natural Park

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:16 PM July 15, 2021   
bill and deb jordan

Owners of Pensthorpe Natural Park Bill and Deb Jordan. - Credit: Archant

Pensthorpe Natural Park hopes to get children away from screens and outside into nature this summer through its new Secret Garden Wildlife Trail.

Intrepid explorers can venture around the 700-acre park near Fakenham and enjoy a wide range of activities including pond-dipping, free craft activities, den building and storytelling.

The Pensthorpe Explorer off-road Land Rover experience is also set to return, allowing visitors to see remote areas of the estate which are inaccessible on foot.

General manager Martin Dupée said they want to "make the summer holidays extra special for families, especially after the last year, and take away the stress of trying to think of things to do to keep the children entertained that doesn't involve being in front of a screen."

The new trail will be open from Monday, July 19 to September 5 and all activities (aside from Pensthorpe Explorer) are included in the general admission charge.

Adult tickets are £12.95, senior (60+) tickets are £11.95 and child tickets (3-16) are £11.95.

More information can be found on their website (www.pensthorpe.com).

