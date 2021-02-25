Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Police fined almost 40 second home owners and day trippers and warned them to go home in a weekend of action on the west Norfolk coast.
The operation centred around Hunstanton over the weekend of February 20 - 21, after fears the mild weather would draw visitors to the town.
Along with the £200 fixed penalties, 20 formal warnings were also issued as temperatures rose, tempting people to try their luck and breach lockdown.
In a report to town councillors, Insp Diana Woodage said: "The results were very positive with 39 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) issued, 20 formal warnings and 17 further engagement events on Saturday and Sunday alone.
"The operation was a mix of mobile patrol of popular car parks and destinations, and oversight of a number of reports of the occupation of second homes.
"As a result, a number of second home owners and day trippers were given FPNs and required to leave.
"Every effort was made to update each reporting person, including when their information was incorrect but passed with the best of intentions, thereby advising where there were no breaches.
Most Read
- 1 Road closed after police incident in Norwich
- 2 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
- 3 Plans for 130 homes and GP surgery backed, despite 'predatory' claim
- 4 Seafront Bath House homes for sale again after price drop
- 5 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
- 6 Concern for man who has gone missing
- 7 Green light for more than 250 homes on edge of Norwich
- 8 Award-winning Norwich doctor - 'racism made me change my name'
- 9 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
- 10 Builder wants zero affordable homes in development – after promising 13
"It can be tricky evidencing the second home breaches but every opportunity was taken to firmly enforce the rules where possible.
"The team received very good feedback from residents and locals they engaged with whilst on these patrols. I hope this goes some way to demonstrate my commitment to enforcing the rules and supporting the community."
The crackdown came after an appeal from Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp for people to stay local and postpone trips to the town. Mr Bishopp said he was disappointed by the numbers caught flouting the rules.
"This has been going on a long, long time and by now you'd think people would get the message if we stick it out a little longer there's a possibility we might return to normal.
"I'm pleased the police had a special unit out. I'm surprised at the number they caught but I'm glad they did."