Missing woman, 75, found after land and sea search

Published: 2:40 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 3:22 PM February 5, 2021

A multi-agency search is under way to find Joan Williams, who is missing from Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

A 75-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found following a multi-agency search.

Police, HM coastguard rescue officers, Lowland SAR teams and the RNLI Lowestoft Lifeboat were involved in searching for Joan Williams on Friday.

The 75-year-old, from Lowestoft, had last been seen in Corton at 10.30pm last night (Thursday, February 4), but was found on Friday afternoon, police said.

Onlookers had described seeing numerous police cars, coastguard vehicles and search and rescue vehicles at Gunton Cliff in Lowestoft on Friday.

Lowestoft Lifeboat was launched in the search for a missing woman. Picture: Mick Howes/RNLI - Credit: Mick Howes/RNLI

A police spokesman said: "Joan Williams went missing last night in Corton but was located a short while ago in the Whapload Road area.

"Police would like to thank the media and public for their help with the matter."

The Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat crew was called out at 12.11pm on Friday to join the search for a missing woman.

Deputy second coxswain Philip Holdsworth said: “We were told that the lady was reported missing last night.

"We were tasked to do a shoreline search as far as Hopton and then head south as far as Pakefield and work our way back north again.

"We were about two cables off and visibility was really good with crystal clear conditions.

"We were stood down halfway back from Pakefield when the lady was found safe elsewhere."