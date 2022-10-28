Police concerned for welfare of missing 55-year-old man

Peter Hawes, 55, who has gone missing from Tasburgh - Credit: Norfolk police

Officers are appealing for help to find a missing 55-year-old man from Norfolk.

Peter Hawes was last seen at Church Road, Tasburgh, at 10.15am on Wednesday, October 26.

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of Mr Hawes, who is described as being white, 5ft 8in tall, of a slim build with short grey hair and a grey beard.

He is believed to be wearing a blue hoody with dark jeans and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 24 of October 26.