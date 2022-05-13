Hunt for Dotty the barn owl as 'devastated' owners fear she won't survive

Dotty the barn owl is missing after she got spooked and flew from her home in Attleborough. Dotty is owned by Megan Burr. - Credit: Megan Burr

The “devastated” owners of a missing barn owl say she won’t be able to survive in the wild and have called for help to bring her home.

Dotty the owl got spooked and flew from her home in Attleborough around lunchtime on Thursday, May 12.

She belongs to Megan Burr and Ben Gulliver, who have a purpose-built aviary in their garden in West Carr Road.

Dotty has been with Ms Burr, who works at Redwings Horse Sanctuary, for around 10 years and the pair share “a very close bond”.

The 25-year-old got the bird when she was just 15 while working at a falconry centre.

But as Dotty was born and bred in captivity the couple is worried about how long she will be able to survive with no access to food.

They last saw her flying towards London Road in Attleborough and there have been possible sightings in the Old Buckenham and New Buckenham areas.

Mr Gulliver said: “Megan is devastated. Dotty is her pet and it feels the same to her as it would if someone’s cat or dog went missing.

“We think she could survive for up to a week on her own. But it depends on whether she can find food.

“It’s hard to tell but after a week the chances of finding her would probably be quite slim.

“When you’ve got a bird, it is a risk that this could happen but it was a freak accident.

"We would do anything to bring her home.”

Dotty, a female barn owl, is predominantly white with black spots on her chest.

She has brown on her wings and a green ring on one of her ankles.

Ms Burr says she is very tame and used to humans but has warned people not to try and catch her.

Mr Gulliver added: “Initially we thought she might be in the immediate area but you can’t guarantee it

“She hunkers down in hedges and trees and possibly garages, on roofs or in barns.

“First thing in the morning or at dusk she might come out to look for food.

“But the chances are she is probably quite hungry so she might be more visible out and about.”

If anyone spots Dotty, they should contact Mr Gulliver via email at gully2514@googlemail.com.