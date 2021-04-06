Seann Walsh added to Norwich comedy festival following arts funding boost

Published: 11:30 AM April 6, 2021

Seann Walsh will appear at Laugh in the Park in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens this summer. - Credit: Laugh in the Park

The full line-up of acts set to take to the stage at Laugh in the Park 2021 has been revealed.

Comedian Seann Walsh is one of the higher-profile names, known both for his charismatic humour on stage and his endeavours on the BBC's popular show Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Other comics including BBC Three star Dane Baptiste and Norfolk's very own Jenny Beake will also take to the stage in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens this summer.

Dane Baptiste will appear at Laugh in the Park in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens this summer. - Credit: Laugh in the Park

They join the likes of Mock The Week star Maisie Adam and radio favourite Matt Richardson, who had already been confirmed to appear at Laugh in the Park this year.

The announcement comes days after organisers Ideal Events learned they would receive a government grant to help recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company was one of 49 firms and groups across Norfolk and Waveney to receive cash from the second round of the government's Culture Recovery Fund grants, announced last week and worth £4,750,008.

Jenny Beake will appear at Laugh in the Park in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens this summer. - Credit: Laugh in the Park

Ideal Events has been awarded £39,750 of that pot, which the company said will help it to begin providing its productions services once again for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival and venues across the city.

You may also want to watch:

It will use the cash to employ freelance staff in preparation for local venues to reopen and work on Covid-compliant events across Norfolk and Suffolk for when restrictions allow them to be put on.

Director Andrew Bunn said: "We are incredibly grateful to receive this grant, and feel very lucky to not only be awarded support but also to be recognised for the vital work that local production services companies provide to our fantastic arts and cultural organisations by the government and Arts Council.

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Laugh in the Park

"This money will make all the difference to our company as we get back to the work we love, employing people and bringing events back."

Laugh in the Park 2021 is scheduled to take place from July 29 to August 1 in Chapelfield Gardens.

Tickets are on sale for the event, which will also have a large covered bar, street food stalls and a silent disco.