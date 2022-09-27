Seals abandoned by mother to be released back in to Norfolk sea

Blue has been cared for at Sea Life in Hunstanton - Credit: Barry Williams

Seals abandoned by their mother are among a group being released back in to the sea after spending time in intensive care and rehabilitation at a Norfolk hospital.

Sea Life in Hunstanton will release the seals - who have all been named after cheeses - on Tuesday, October 4.

Wensleydale, Applewood, Blue, Camembert and Brie will return to the sea after they were all rescued by the centre earlier in the year.

Camembert was rescued on Snettisham Beach after being abandoned by her mother and found "extremely dehydrated".

The Sea Life team believed she had been looking for her mother for quite some time.

Wensleydale was rescued in May after being abandoned by her mother at Brancaster Beach.

Due to a layer of fur, which is normally shed before birth, rescuers were able to tell she was premature and no more than 48 hours old at the time.

Applewood was rescued in June and found with her umbilicus, leading the team to believe she must have only been a few days old.

The most recent of the seals to be rescued, Brie, was found on Holme Beach in July.

After a veterinary assessment, it was established Brie had an infection in her mouth which can often lead to death.

However, Brie was found just in time and thanks to the care of the rehabilitation team, she has beaten the infection and is now ready to join the rest of the group back in the wild.

Blue was the first and only boy to be rescued this season, on Hunstanton beach, he was also premature and very small.

Despite his low chance of survival, Blue has come on leaps and bounds, learning to feed for himself with ease and has grown up to be ready for the open waters once again.

After completing intensive care in the seal hospital, pups are moved outdoors to the specialised pup recovery pool, where they regain muscle strength, body fat, and learn to swim and dive, so they can look after themselves in the wild.

Nigel Croasdale, general manager at the centre, said: “We are so proud of the work carried out by our Animal Care Team.

"The team are dedicated to helping injured and vulnerable animals and we’re so happy with the recent work done to help rehabilitate these seals."



