Search

Advanced search

Seal spotted fishing in Norwich river

PUBLISHED: 09:39 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 24 November 2019

A seal captured fishing in the River Wensum near Carrow Bridge in Octoer. Picture: Nikki Winkworth

A seal captured fishing in the River Wensum near Carrow Bridge in Octoer. Picture: Nikki Winkworth

Archant

Anglers are a familiar site along the banks of the River Wensum in Norwich but recently a more unusual visitor has been spotted fishing in the city.

A seal captured fishing in the River Wensum near Carrow Bridge in Octoer. Picture: Nikki WinkworthA seal captured fishing in the River Wensum near Carrow Bridge in Octoer. Picture: Nikki Winkworth

In recent weeks a number of people have reported seeing a seal swimming in the River Wensum near Riverside.

One man, who wished to remain anonymous, said the seal had visited his boat in the area on multiple occasions over the past week, he said: "I have been having daily and nightly visits from our lovely visitor for the last three days.

"He's the most adorable thing I've seen in a while, he surfaces, gives me a look and flares his nostrils before diving back down."

Nikki Winkworth, 41, who moved to Norwich from Perth, Australia, five months ago said she had also seen the seal in the river near Carrow Bridge a couple of times, even managing to take a picture of it on one occasion.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "In Perth we have dolphins in the river, so I wasn't sure what to expect coming here, I was a little bit shocked to see a seal.

"He's clearly hanging around and I think he's able to get food, I thought maybe he was just visiting but he's been here for quite a few weeks."

While seals are normally coastal animals, Gemma Walker, a wildlife community officer for Norfolk Wildlife Trust said it was not unheard of for them to swim inland, she said: "It's known that grey seals and harbour seals do sometimes come into freshwater systems such as rivers but I wouldn't say it's common as they are obviously saltwater mammals.

"If they are happy, healthy seals they should be able to navigate themselves back to the sea."

Ms Walker said although the seal was an unusual creature to spot in the centre of Norwich people should not forget it is a wild animal and added: "As with any wild animal, please respect it and keep a distance from it, definitely do not feed it.

"We occasionally get people feeding seals and it's really important not to so that seals do not associate people with food."

Most Read

Father could not access defibrillator in bid to save son’s life - due to no mobile phone signal

Robert Waple, 45 from Brandon was unable to access the defibrillator at Hockwold village hall due to a lack of mobile phone signal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘I didn’t want her to be alone’- Passer-by helped injured woman at fatal crash

Tributes have been laid at the scene of a crash in which two people died on Friday. Picture: Staff

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Martin Lewis reveals how to get a free £175 before Christmas

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father could not access defibrillator in bid to save son’s life - due to no mobile phone signal

Robert Waple, 45 from Brandon was unable to access the defibrillator at Hockwold village hall due to a lack of mobile phone signal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk eating disorder patient sent 400 miles from home

Emily Gasparro, 20, from Swanton Abbott, has been sent to Glasgow for treatment for an eating disorder. Picture: Emily Gasparro

‘Chaotic’ roundabout closure angers people living nearby

The closure will allow for resurfacing of the road to be carried out, as part of an ongoing Transport for Norwich scheme. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-0 Premier League win against Everton

Norwich City players celebrate Todd Cantwell's opener at Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I didn’t want her to be alone’- Passer-by helped injured woman at fatal crash

Tributes have been laid at the scene of a crash in which two people died on Friday. Picture: Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists