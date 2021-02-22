News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Rescued seal released in Norfolk turns up on French coast

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:15 PM February 22, 2021   
Has Been the seal

Has Been photographed in France by Chris Vanhove - Credit: Chris Vanhove

It was deja vu for Norfolk wildlife lovers when a seal they had been caring for through lockdown was spotted on a beach in France.

Has Been, as he was named, was spotted in Dunkirk in France earlier this month and looked very happy as photographer Chris Vanhove captured him doing a banana pose with his flippers in the air.

Orphan Has Been came into RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre near King's Lynn in June last year, after he was rescued from Shoeburyness in Essex, weighing just 10kg.

He was cared for by staff at the centre for a number of months to ensure he was strong and fit enough to return to the wild, before being released into the Wash in November weighing a healthy 38.5kg.

Has Been the seal

Has Been and his pool mates pictured at East Winch before he was released in November - Credit: RSPCA

Centre manager Alison Charles said: “We were so delighted to hear that Has Been had been spotted alive and well - and that he was all the way over in France. We tag our seals before release so they can be monitored, which is how Has Been was identified on the beach.

You may also want to watch:

“He was such a tiny little fella when he came into our care, we had to work hard to get his weight back up - and as with all our orphan seals it is a long road to recovery for them.

“2020 was such an emotionally tough year for everyone and one we will never forget. However during this year the RSPCA still continued to rescue and rehabilitate animals during these difficult times."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich
  2. 2 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
  3. 3 Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods
  1. 4 Gyms, haircuts and family hugs: What you want in lockdown roadmap
  2. 5 Man arrested after fire at Norwich hotel
  3. 6 Tributes pour in for Lotus employee with 'magic touch'
  4. 7 'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge
  5. 8 Suspected stolen car on fire after crash into ditch
  6. 9 9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of
  7. 10 Couple 'in state of undress' at beauty spot fined for lockdown breach

She added In the past 12 months, the centre has released 75 seals which were brought in for a range of reasons including injuries from dogs and other seals, being disturbed by humans, orphaned, or were found emaciated, dehydrated and sick. 

“At the moment we are still caring for 29  pups at our hospital, many of which are getting through three hourly feeds - so as you can imagine we do need a lot of fish for all our patients.”

If you would like to support the work of the team at East Winch during the pandemic, they have an Amazon wish list of items.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cock Inn, Old Lakenham, Norfolk being converted into luxury home

Historic pub being transformed into £1million luxury home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A worried dog walker called police after spotting the bottom half of a person in a hedge near Downham Market, but when police arrived they discovered it was, in fact, a mannequin dressed up to look realistic.

Worried dog walker rang police after falling for 'creative' mannequin prank

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVI

Coronavirus | Updated

Government's lockdown easing – what do we know so far?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Clerk who stole £120,000 from charity given more time to repay cash

Christine Cunningham

person
Comments powered by Disqus