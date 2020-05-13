Search

Advanced search

Seaside beach huts set to be demolished

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 13 May 2020

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

A row of beach huts along a popular promenade are set to be demolished, provided plans get the go-ahead.

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick HowesA new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

A new scheme has been lodged for the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues.

With health and safety engineers raising fears over the structural integrity of the 1930s buildings almost four years ago, East Suffolk Council said last December that the beach huts would be replaced as part a £2.5million scheme.

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick HowesA new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

Plans – which centre around the concrete beach chalets at Jubilee Parade on the south Lowestoft seafront being demolished – have now been submitted.

The application also states: “Work necessary to reinforce existing retaining wall and cliff face to prevent land slip and risk to the public.”

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick HowesA new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

A planning statement submitted earlier this month by the agents Richard Vest Architectural Design Ltd on behalf of East Suffolk Council for “the demolition and ground stabilisation” of the beach huts on The Esplanade is currently “awaiting decision.”

It states: “The cliff wall at Jubilee Parade is believed to date from the Victorian era, when the original upper and lower promenades were created. As well as being the retaining wall for the cliff, it was also the rear wall to a row of 58 clinker block and concrete beach chalets.

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick HowesA new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

“In approximately 2003, cracks were identified in the retaining wall in isolated locations and ground anchors were installed to mitigate the risk of collapse.

“In 2016 further cracking to the wall was identified resulting in the decommissioning of the concrete chalets and their replacement with wooden beach huts on the promenade.”

With plans approved in 2017 “to use ground anchors to stabilise the retaining wall” and demolish the concrete beach huts, work began last year. But this was soon halted, with surveys carried out to “assess the risk of wall or cliff collapse.”

Now, with new proposed works in place to “address these risks” it adds: “The council are working up a proposal to construct a steel deck above the existing chalets to support a row of wooden beach huts. The intention is to use the piles from the wall stabilisation design solution as the foundations for the steel deck, which will be the subject of a separate planning application.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Can I see my grandparents now?’ What the roadmap out of lockdown says for those over 70

Many older people have turned to technology to stay in touch with family and friends during the lockdown. Image: Getty

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Seaside beach huts set to be demolished

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

National Trust reopening some car parks

The National Trust's Blickling Hall is a popular tourist spot. Picture: Archant

‘The guys want to get back at it’ - City’s players want season to resume soon

Norwich City's players could make an initial return to team training next week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts
Drive 24