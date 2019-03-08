Search

For future generations: A first look at the new sea scouts headquarters after 30 months of construction

PUBLISHED: 15:10 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 23 May 2019

The 1st Bungay Sea Scouts were established in 1947 and prides itself on providing opportunities for children. Picture: Nicholas Jermy

www.nicholasjermyphotography.co.uk

A scouting group has celebrated the opening of the water-side headquarters after 30 months of fundraising and support from local contractors.

The 1st Bungay Sea Scouts. Picture: Contributed by Nicholas JermyThe 1st Bungay Sea Scouts. Picture: Contributed by Nicholas Jermy

The 1st Bungay Sea Scouts was established in 1947 and took ownership of the land and the buildings at Bungay Staithe in 1951.

After completing negotiations with then-Waveney District Council, the group secured a new 30-year lease on their riverside headquarters and pushed to modernise the tired and dilapidated building.

With help from contractors Jamie Vincent, Dean Parker and Andy Wood, the building has now been transformed to encourage future generations to take part in the group.

The disabled and female facilities have been improved, the male bathroom has been transformed, a new kitchen has been implemented, as well a fresh floor coverings throughout the facility.

Pictured: The attic of the 1st Bungay sea scouts. Picture: Nicholas KermyPictured: The attic of the 1st Bungay sea scouts. Picture: Nicholas Kermy

They have also included a large attic as a storage area and removed internal walls to create a vast meeting area for the scouts.

Decoration was carried out by a small group of leaders, committee members as well as friends.

According to Phil Peggs, who is treasurer of the group, the opening on May 21 was a success.

The historic building has been in the grips of the sea scouts since the early 1950s. Picture: Nicholas JermyThe historic building has been in the grips of the sea scouts since the early 1950s. Picture: Nicholas Jermy

Cubs, beavers and dignitaries were impressed by the refurbishment, including Roy Lovett - who is a long-standing member of the Bungay sea scouts.

"On the night the cubs and beavers entertained the dignitaries with camp fire songs," Mr Peggs said.

The historic building has been in the grips of the sea scouts since the early 1950s with various refurbishments in the 1970s and 1990s.

In 1951, teachers Walter Brown and Derek Last approached Bungay Urban District Council to turn the derelict malting - which had just been sold by a London brewing company, and transform it into the official scout boathouse.

Sea scouts will have more space for meetings since the refurbishment. Picture: Contributed by Nicholas JermySea scouts will have more space for meetings since the refurbishment. Picture: Contributed by Nicholas Jermy

At a rent of £1 per year, the teachers and the newly formed group of scouts repaired, converted the building as well as constructed the quay. The construction of the quay awarded them with the Royal Naval recognition in 1956.

Mr Peggs thanked everyone involved in the refurbishment of the building, including the Bungay town trust, town council as well as the Bungay medical centre trust.

