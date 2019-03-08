Search

'He spotted something crawling across my arm' - Couple's disgust at Norfolk hotel rife with bed bugs

PUBLISHED: 17:21 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 30 May 2019

Joshua Martin and Lauren Killingworth said they had a 'nightmare' stay at the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killiingworth

Joshua Martin and Lauren Killingworth said they had a 'nightmare' stay at the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killiingworth

A young couple have spoken of their disgust and disappointment after checking into a Great Yarmouth hotel they say was crawling with bed bugs, dirt, and mould.

Curtains that didn't cover the windows were among complaints a young couple had when they booked in to the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren KillingworthCurtains that didn't cover the windows were among complaints a young couple had when they booked in to the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killingworth

The pair were visiting from Peterborough for a treat weekend away in the resort they both enjoyed with their families as children.

Lauren Killingworth, 21, said she paid £130 for the two night break at the Sea Princess Hotel in North Drive.

But on arrival she was horrified to find the hotel was "awful".

She said: "We were meant to stay at this hotel for two nights and didn't even make it through the first night.

The Sea Princess Hotel in North Drive, Great Yarmouth, was a disappointment for a young couple from Peterborough Picture: Google MapsThe Sea Princess Hotel in North Drive, Great Yarmouth, was a disappointment for a young couple from Peterborough Picture: Google Maps

"The hotel was awful, the curtains didn't reach the bottom of the windows, there was dirt and mould around the room and in the bathroom.

"You couldn't open the wardrobe door as the step to the tiniest bathroom was in the way.

"It was hot the weekend we were in Great Yarmouth and they had the heating on and you could feel it through the floor, making the room even warmer.

"You couldn't even open the windows as the handles weren't attached to the windows and they had been like glued shut.

A wardrobe at a Great Yarmouth hotel was blocked by the stairs to the bathroom Picture: Lauren KillingworthA wardrobe at a Great Yarmouth hotel was blocked by the stairs to the bathroom Picture: Lauren Killingworth

"So if there was a fire at this hotel, we wouldn't even be able to get out of the window without smashing it."

However, she said this was not the worst thing to happen at the hotel.

"Me and my boyfriend were laying on the bed trying to watch the awkwardly placed TV on the wall then he spotted something crawling across my arm," she said.

"After a freak out and check of the bed, we discovered that it was, in fact, bed bugs.

Nose ring found on bedNose ring found on bed

"They were on the mattress and in the pillow cases."

The digital marketing apprentice said she didn't expect too much because the hotel was "cheap".

But the bed bugs were the final straw and Miss Killingworth and her boyfriend Joshua Martin, 21, spent a further £140 on two nights at The Nelson Hotel, which they enjoyed.

"I love Great Yarmouth and would always go back," she said. "I just wouldn't recommend that people stay at this hotel."

Miss Killingworth has accepted £50 from Booking.com as a goodwill gesture.

A spokesman for the Sea Princess Hotel in North Drive said it was aware of the issue but said as far as he knew the problem had been resolved.

