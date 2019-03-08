Search

Norfolk village to get giant stone walnut

PUBLISHED: 15:18 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 25 July 2019

Stone carver Teucer Wilson and Maggie Abel of Abel Homes with the plans for a giant walnut sculpture to be sited in Mattishall. Picture: Newman Associates PR

A Norfolk village is set to get its own giant stone walnut - the result of a new public art commission by a local house builder.

North Norfolk stonemason Teucer Wilson has been asked by Watton-based Abel Homes to create the sculpture for its Walnut Tree Fields site in Mattishall.

It is part of the firm's ongoing programme, which has already seen nine pieces of art installed in the county, all made by Norfolk artists.

The new work will consist of a four foot high York stone walnut set on a plinth, reflecting the site's name.

It will be installed on a public open space on the site, next to a walnut tree which was planted by pupils from Mattishall Primary School as part of the landscaping of the site.

The land on which the new homes have been built was formerly part of Walnut Tree Farm.

Maggie Abel, of Abel Homes, said: "This is the third time we have worked with Teucer, after he created stunning pieces for our sites in Old Catton and Hingham.

"These artworks act as a focal point for the new communities which we create in Norfolk, something which can give the community a sense of identity.

"By commissioning these works from Norfolk artists, we are also supporting our own local artistic community, and ensuring that their work will be on public display in perpetuity."

Mr Wilson came to Norfolk in 2000 after serving a five year apprenticeship at a leading stone carver in London, and has completed a number of high-profile commissions, including at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, the RAF Bircham Newton War Memorial, and the Blaenavon Gateway in south Wales.

The sculpture will be sited just inside the entrance to the site, which is off Cedar Rise in the village.

It is due to be unveiled in the autumn.

In 2007 Abel Homes committed to commissioning a new piece of public artwork for each of the sites on which it builds new homes.

So far nine have been unveiled, in Watton, Drayton and Old Catton in Norwich, Shipdham, Hingham, Little Melton and SwaffHam.

Last month the firm announced it had commissioned the Holkham Forge Partnership to create a six foot dancing hare sculpture for its Hare's Green site at Watton.

