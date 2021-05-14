News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tots enjoy new sensory sessions as preschool offers 'safe haven'

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 1:10 PM May 14, 2021   
Babies and toddlers were getting their hands dirty this week as a mid-Norfolk preschool launched a new sensory play session in response to months of lockdown.

Scribbles Preschool Group, which has settings in Bawdeswell and North Elmham, has extended its nursery environment into the community by offering sensory sessions at nearby Foxley Village Hall 

Rebecca Lockyear, who works with children at the preschool, explained why is it was important to offer the opportunity. 

“Over the last year, we feel our families in the community have been deprived of social interaction,” she said. “We wanted to offer a safe haven where families can come to socialise freely for both parents and children.

"Not all parents feel ready enough to send their child into a setting environment when they are young, but we feel by us branching out into the community we can give our skills in a group setting where parents can attend.

“This will be a great opportunity for new parents to meet others in their community, creating life-long friendships between both parents and babies.” 

The sensory sessions will include activities such as tuff trays filled with water, different textures, and craft activities. There will also be a baby sensory area for the younger children, which includes soft furnishings as well as baby toys with different textures, sounds, and lights.

The theme at its launch event was spring flowers and gave children the opportunity to plant sunflowers, play in the soil, scoop seeds from water, and create a mosaic of a flower. An upcoming theme will include down at the farm.

Miss Lockyear added: “As well as the social side, sensory play has many benefits to babies and young children’s development. For example, it can help with language development, cognitive growth, and problem-solving.   

“By letting babies explore various textures, smells, and tastes, we are allowing them to expand their development through their senses.”  

The sessions will be running every Monday between 10am-11am, and will follow current government Covid guidelines. They are for preschool children aged between 0-4.

  • For more information, or to book a space, email baweswelladmin@scribblespreschoolgroup.com or northelmhamadmin@scribblespreschoolgroup.co.uk 
