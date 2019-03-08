Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

'Rethink, recreate, renew' - A Norfolk town's Aladdin's cave opens its doors to share green ethos

PUBLISHED: 15:31 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 01 June 2019

Scrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Pictured is Tula Chenery (left) and Gina Bailey. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Scrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Pictured is Tula Chenery (left) and Gina Bailey. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

It began more than 20 years ago with only a few boxes on the floor.

Scrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPScrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Now an Aladdin's cave of a charity is bursting at the seams with reusable delights collected and donated from all corners of the county.

Scrapbox, based in Reepham, has been tucked away on a small industrial estate for the past two decades. A unique social enterprise, it is home to a variety of rare, unusual, and landfill-rescued items.

Overseen by trustees from the Aylsham group of churches, it employs two part time staff - Tula Chenery and Gina Bailey, who took over its running in 2016. Since then, the pair have made it their mission to raise awareness, increase its sales and membership, and promote the message of recycling and reusing.

Manager Mrs Chenery said: "Our slogan is 'rethink, recreate, renew'.

Scrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPScrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

"We're trying to encourage people to rethink how we use world resources, through education, play and creativity. There's a lot of scope to reuse and repurpose existing resources and recreate something special whilst having fun at the same time. Rejects can be transformed into desirables with a bit of creative imagination.

"Whilst we can't single-handedly solve the problem of our overflowing landfill sites, we can do our bit to encourage people to think twice before throwing things out."

The charity is dedicated to collecting and redistributing clean, reusable unwanted but useful material from local businesses and industry for community art, crafts, design and technology, music and drama projects.

Items currently stocked include paper, card, fabrics, yarns, stationery, foam, plastics, cartons, containers, and art and craft materials.

Scrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPScrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Mrs Chenery added: "We've a band of sterling volunteers who help to collect, process, package and display the reclaimed resources ready for purchase by our members.

"We're always on the lookout for more helpers, be it at our warehouse and shop or doing outwork at home, such as packing and pricing items or measuring fabrics.

"It's fun, varied work and the volunteers provide an absolutely vital role in the running of the charity as Gina and I couldn't do it all on our own."

Scrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPScrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Praise for its work supporting the community

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb recently visited the mid-Norfolk charity and praised its efforts.

He said: "What an amazing place.

Scrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Pictured is Tula Chenery (left) and Gina Bailey. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPScrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Pictured is Tula Chenery (left) and Gina Bailey. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

"Scrapbox is doing a great job of saving these resources from landfill and supporting the local community with fantastic art and craft resources."

It currently has more than 500 members making use of its resources and around 15 volunteers.

The charity is based at units five and six, off Collers Way, and is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2pm to 6pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

It is also looking for new trustees to bring valuable skills such as accountancy, retail or business experience.

Scrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPScrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

For further information, including about membership or enquiring about becoming a trustee, email info.scrapbox@gmail.com or ring 01603 873128.

You can also find out more about how some of the items are used via Facebook .

Scrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPScrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Scrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPScrapbox in Reepham, is helping to promote awareness of reusing unwanted materials. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

MP Norman Lamb visited Scrapbox in Reepham. Picture: ANDREW WHITEHEADMP Norman Lamb visited Scrapbox in Reepham. Picture: ANDREW WHITEHEAD

Most Read

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Disabled fans claim they were treated as ‘second rate citizens’ at Take That gig

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Spitfire to pass through skies over Norwich

Spitfire at SaxonAir in Norwich. A Spitfire will be involved in a flypast over the city the weekend before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ex-Norwich City winger among three new signings for King’s Lynn Town

Sam Kelly in action for Norwich City against Manchester United in a development team match Picture: Archant

City community left shaken by unexplained deaths

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Motorist twice the drink drive limit crashes car into ditch

A drink driver crashed into a ditch. Picture: Breckland Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists