Scooter hire business plans to relocate from town to rural village

Scoots Hire is proposing to move from Dereham, to a former shop on the site of Yaxham Waters. Picture by Adrian Judd for EDP Emma Knights

A scooter hire business is proposing to move its premises from a mid-Norfolk town into a former shop in a rural village.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scoots Hire is proposing to move from Dereham, to a former shop on the site of Yaxham Waters. PHOTO: IAN BURT FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434 Scoots Hire is proposing to move from Dereham, to a former shop on the site of Yaxham Waters. PHOTO: IAN BURT FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434

The proposals would see Scoots Hire Ltd transfer the offices of the company from its present location at Ambassador Way, Dereham to a former shop on the site of Yaxham Waters Holiday Park, near Dereham.

The company, formed in 2016, hires out scooters to customers across East Anglia, with the lease on its current unit expiring in February 2019.

It delivers scooters by van to customers at a place of their choosing and also collects from customers the scooters for servicing and any repairs which might be required.

The planning, design and access statement produced in support of the application reads: “It is considered that there will be really good synergy between Yaxham Waters and Scoots Hire Ltd as Mr Hay owns both companies. The management and accounts for Scoots Hire Ltd are overseen by staff at Yaxham Waters.

The Yaxham village sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Yaxham village sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The shop at Yaxham Waters Yaxham closed last December as it was no longer profitable. The use of the former shop will make an ideal fit for both companies and will secure jobs on the site.”

The business has, at present, a staff of 13 full time and two part time persons and has a fleet of 350 scooters, with approximately 310 being rented out at any one time.

The remainder of the site apart from the proposed Scoots Hire offices will remain as a holiday park.

The statement also reads: “The office space is much better quality and will give a better working environment for Scoots office staff, the parking for staff better and it will give any customers collecting their scooter the opportunity to use the cafe next door.

“The proposals will utilise an existing building within the holiday park and will provide future employment opportunities for the residents of the village of Yaxham and the surrounding area.”

Breckland Council will now consider the application.