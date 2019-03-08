Search

Scooter rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after car driver flees scene of collision

PUBLISHED: 16:56 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 16 May 2019

The NARS was called out to Swaffham after a collision between a car and a scooter. Picture: NARS

Archant

A scooter rider has been taken to hospital with what police have described as "serious" injuries after being involved in a collision with a car.

Officers were called to the scene at the junction near Waitrose on Castle Acre Road in Swaffham at just after 2pm today.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

At around 4.15pm police said that they had discovered the car but had not been able to locate the driver. No further update has yet been given.

The scooter rider was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) also attended the scene and a post by them on Facebook said: "At 14.05 today, NARS Critical Care Paramedic Ryan Warwick was tasked from his home address to reports of a road traffic collision in Swaffham, Norfolk.

"Ryan was joined on scene by EEAST and colleagues from the air ambulance. No further details are available at this time."

Inquiries are ongoing.

