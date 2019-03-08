Search

West Norfolk group walking 24 miles for children's charity

PUBLISHED: 16:19 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 08 July 2019

Adam Nurse, Andrew Morley, David Vincent, David Wootler, Jeremy Cooper, Jodie Smith, John Underwood & Noel Broad from SCL interiors in Downham Market will be walking the 3 peaks challenge to raise money for EACH.

Archant

A team from a west Norfolk town is preparing to take on the three peaks challenge to raise money for charity.

Adam Nurse, Andrew Morley, David Vincent, David Wootler, Jeremy Cooper, Jodie Smith, John Underwood & Noel Broad from SCL interiors in Downham Market will be walking the 3 peaks challenge to raise money for EACH.

The group from SCL interiors in Downham Market hope to raise £10,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospice by taking on the Yorkshire three peaks challenge.

Eight people from the company aim to walk 24 miles for EACH on Saturday, September 7.

Andrew Morley from SCL interiors said: "We did the National Peak Challenge 16 years ago and raised £4,000 for cancer research and so me and my colleagues started up a discussion about what to do next and we decided to raise money for a local cause."

The team have been training for months and have recently completed a 12 mile walk in Swaffham.

Mr Morley said: "Everyone is taking it very seriously. We have been training extremely hard since March, collectively we have been going on long walks and individuals have been going to the gym and running everyday.

"I personally have been walking three miles everyday before work.

"We can't find any mountains to practice on in Norfolk so the flat walks will have to do."

The team, who are aiming to complete the challenge in 12 hours, will start their trek on the first peak, Pen-y-Ghent before scaling Whernside to finally take on the Ingleborough Peak.

EACH provides support for Karyn and Daniel Hardy following the death of their seven-year-old daughter, Mercedes, at the start of the year.

Mrs Hardy said: "If we didn't have EACH, I don't think we'd be able to carry on with our lives.

"It'd just be one depressive day after another, with no-one to talk to and no support. I would feel very alone and isolated if it wasn't for them.

"The care and support they give us wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for all the fundraising people do."

Tina Burdett, EACH West Norfolk Regional Fundraiser, said: "We offer vital care and support to children and young people with life-threatening conditions, and their families, across West Norfolk, the rest of the county and the region. "But we rely on voluntary donations for the majority of our income, so simply couldn't do it without support like this from SCL Interiors. "We wish them all the best with their challenge."

