‘It’s not ok to be alone’ - Schoolgirl’s message as she fund raises for mental health charity

Esmee Slater, who is doing a walk to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation. Picture: Lydia Slater Archant

A 10-year-old girl who suffered from bullying is embarking on a fund-raising walk to support a mental health charity.

Esmee Slater, from Swanton Morley, had to move school and got help for trauma she went through.

Her mum Lydia said: “Esmee still has low moments and it affects her even now. After realising how helpful it was to talk to someone about struggles she developed a huge passion for mental health and how important it is to talk.

“Her main drive for doing this was to make as many people as possible aware that it’s ok to be sad but it’s not ok to be alone.”

Esmee said: “I want to donate money to help others get support when they feel really sad. Lots of people are on their own and lonely and might need help from other people.”

Esmee’s 15km walk will raise money for the Mental Health Foundation.

You can support Esmee here.