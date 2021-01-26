'Do not click on the link': Warning over 'NHS scam' vaccine email

Published: 10:20 AM January 26, 2021

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following numerous reports of scam emails from someone purporting to be from the NHS that invites people for their coronavirus vaccination. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Officials have urged people to be wary of scam emails being sent that claim to be a public health message from the NHS.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following numerous reports of scam emails from someone purporting to be from the NHS that invites people for their coronavirus vaccination.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Lots of reports overnight from people who have received this scam email.

"It purports to be from the NHS, inviting you for your vaccination.

"We can confirm it is a scam and the links take you to a website that asks for financial details to pay for the vaccine.

"Do not click on the link!"

If you get this email, please forward it to to the National Cyber Security Centre's Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) at Report@Phishing.Gov.UK















