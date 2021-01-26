News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Do not click on the link': Warning over 'NHS scam' vaccine email

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:20 AM January 26, 2021   
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following numerous reports of scam emails from someone purporting to be from the NHS that invites people for their coronavirus vaccination.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following numerous reports of scam emails from someone purporting to be from the NHS that invites people for their coronavirus vaccination. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Officials have urged people to be wary of scam emails being sent that claim to be a public health message from the NHS.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following numerous reports of scam emails from someone purporting to be from the NHS that invites people for their coronavirus vaccination.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Lots of reports overnight from people who have received this scam email.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following numerous reports of scam emails from someone purporting to be from the NHS that invites people for their coronavirus vaccination.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following numerous reports of scam emails from someone purporting to be from the NHS that invites people for their coronavirus vaccination. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

"It purports to be from the NHS, inviting you for your vaccination.

"We can confirm it is a scam and the links take you to a website that asks for financial details to pay for the vaccine.

"Do not click on the link!"

If you get this email, please forward it to to the National Cyber Security Centre's Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) at Report@Phishing.Gov.UK





Most Read

  1. 1 The areas where Covid rates have fallen the fastest since lockdown began
  2. 2 'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19
  3. 3 Pretty thatched cafe on Broads up for sale for £75,000
  1. 4 ‘I cried so much’ - Mum-of-four on impact of whole family having Covid
  2. 5 'We're all shocked' - Butchers shop attacked by vandals
  3. 6 Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'
  4. 7 Shock as cannabis factory found in quiet Broads' village
  5. 8 Bus crashes into lorry in Norwich
  6. 9 Body discovered in Thetford Forest Park
  7. 10 Child groomer caught by seven paedophile hunter groups
Coronavirus
Lowestoft News
Beccles News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Investigations

Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Video

Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon

Covid rates continue to fall across Norfolk, especially in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus