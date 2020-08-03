Search

Callers targeted by ‘HMRC’ fraudsters

PUBLISHED: 09:43 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 03 August 2020

Callers are being warned about a series of scam messages claiming to be from the HMRC. Picture: Getty

Callers are being warned about a series of scam messages claiming to be from the HMRC. Picture: Getty

Archant

Householders are being warning following a spate of scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be a debt collector.

Suffolk Trading Standards is urging people to be vigilant of the “HMRC scam calls” from someone purporting to collect debt on behalf of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

A warning message posted on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “We have received an increase in reports of scam HMRC calls to residents.

“The recorded messages threatens arrest due to outstanding debt.

“Do not press one or follow any other instructions given in an automated message.”

It adds: “If you receive a suspicious phone call, you can help HMRC’s investigations by providing your phone number; the caller’s phone number; the time and date of the call and a brief description of the call.”

Email phishing@hmrc.gov.uk.

If you think you may have given financial details to a scammer, contact your bank immediately.

Topic Tags:

