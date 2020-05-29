Search

Warning issued over ‘scam Netflix emails’

PUBLISHED: 09:23 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 29 May 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards has warned about a spate of “Scam Netflix emails” that have been circulating as households are being targeted. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Suffolk Trading Standards has warned about a spate of "Scam Netflix emails" that have been circulating as households are being targeted. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Archant

Scammers have been “exploiting the popularity” of streaming services since the beginning of lockdown.

And amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, Suffolk Trading Standards has warned about a spate of “Scam Netflix emails” that have been circulating as households are being targeted.

With an increase in the amount of people signing up to the many services available, posts on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook and Twitter pages warned: “There has been a dramatic rise in suspicious domains impersonating a variety of streaming giants, with a great many phishing emails, text message and fake adverts pointing to them to attempt to steal your money.

“The data harvested on these spoof websites includes names, addresses and other personal information, as well as stealing credit-card or banking details for financial gain.

■ Do not click on any links in the scam email.

■ Do not reply to the email or contact the senders in any way.

■ If you have clicked on a link in the email, do not supply any information on the website that may open.

■ Do not open any attachments that arrive with the email.

“If you think you may have compromised the safety of your bank details and/or have lost money due to fraudulent misuse of your cards, you should immediately contact your bank.”

Report suspicious emails to report@phishing.gov.uk where the National Cyber Security Centre’s automated scanners will assess whether it is malicious or not.

If it is, any linked phishing sites will be removed immediately.

