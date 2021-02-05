Warning as bogus insulation firm charges up to £9000 for inspections

Published: 12:17 PM February 5, 2021

Officials have warned householders to be alert following a spate of scam insulation phone calls.

Suffolk Trading Standards officers have urged people to beware the "bogus calls" from a company claiming to "investigate unsafe insulation".

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Beware of bogus calls from a company asking to come and inspect recently installed insulation.

"We have received a number of reports from Suffolk residents who have had telephone calls from a company who sometimes claim to be working on behalf of Trading Standards.

"They state that they are helping to be investigate unsafe insulation, and the installation of insulation by cowboy firms.

"This is false!

"Residents have then had visits from individuals who 'inspect' the insulation and claim it is unsafe and that it needs to be removed, and replaced.

"This they are able to do at a cost - reportedly between £5000 and £9000."

If you have any concerns about a company that has contacted you, call Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.