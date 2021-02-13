'Save our Salons': Calls for VAT cut for beauty industry

Published: 10:43 AM February 13, 2021 Updated: 1:04 PM February 13, 2021

A hairdresser has called on Norfolk MPs to help ‘ save our salons’, after fears businesses will not survive without government support.

A campaign called ‘Save Our Salons’ asks hairdressers to contact their local MPS calling for a cut from 20pc to 5pc, which has been already been implemented within the hospitality industry.

Without it, Mrs Poole, who employs six hairstylists and rents out three rooms to beauticians, a tattooist and chiropractor, says we can expect salon closures and job losses across Norfolk.

In a letter to Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, Mrs Poole wrote: “I am urgently seeking your support to protect the immediate future and long-term recovery of my business, and the jobs it supports.

South West Norfolk Conservative MP Elizabeth Truss Photo: UK Parliament - Credit: UK Parliament

"Upon reopening we please require an immediate reduction in VAT to 5pc for hair and beauty businesses."

The hairdressing, beauty and holistic service industry contributes £9.2bn annually to Britain’s economy, employing a workforce of 288,160 people as hair and beauty practitioners in salons and in a self-employed capacity within the UK.

In a recent survey by the National Hair and Beauty Federation it was revealed that out of 5,000 salons, 62pc were unsure if their businesses would survive past the end of the financial year. It was further reported that 18pc were sure they would close.

Mrs Poole added: “The consequent social poverty for those who work within them, in particular women, will be a huge social casualty, with many having to fall back on benefits.

“For my own business, between April and December 2020, turnover has decreased by 44pc year on year.

“Unlike other sectors who have received significant support the personal care sector has been largely overlooked, despite extended periods of closure and the inability for our services to be substituted or transition online.

“A reduction in VAT, once we are able to start trading again, will make a significant difference to the survival of our business and is the most cost-effective way of keeping our workforce employed.

“I have unfortunately heard of some local salons that have already closed, so this is a desperate situation.

“Please help us save our salons.”

In a response, MP Elizabeth Truss said she has raised this issue with Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and will be back in touch when she receives a full response.

For more information visit https://www.saveoursalons.co.uk/.

