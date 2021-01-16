Police spotted white powder under drug driver's nose

Published: 7:00 AM January 16, 2021

Police who stopped a vehicle which was being driven erratically saw white powder under the driver’s nose, a court has heard.

Savannah Whicker had taken the class B drug ketamine just before, and the level could have been toxic for her, King's Lynn Magistrates' Court heard.

Prosecutor Denise Holland told the court on Thursday that officers spotted the Audi A3 speeding up and slowing down in Vancouver Avenue, near the centre of King's Lynn.

When 21-year-old Whicker pulled over, an officer had to apply the handbrake for her after the vehicle rolled back a short distance.

“Officers note that she appears disorientated. They see white powder under her nose and have concerns,” added Mrs Holland.

“The defendant is frank with the officers from the outset. She says she has taken ketamine and has it with her.”

Whicker of Norfolk Square, Downham Market, was arrested and a blood test proved the presence of ketamine in her system.

Mrs Holland told the court that the high level could have been toxic for the defendant, who pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs and possession of 7.13g of ketamine.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said it was “erratic” driving and the car had rolled when her client was pulled over because she had struggled with the electronic handbrake.

The court heard that Whicker, who had deferred going to university due to the pandemic, had received drug support from a therapist since the incident.

She was banned for one year and fined £200 for the driving offence, and fined £40 for drug possession. She was also ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge.