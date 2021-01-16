News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Police spotted white powder under drug driver's nose

Logo Icon

NIgel Chapman

Published: 7:00 AM January 16, 2021   
Savannah Whicker

Police stopped Savannah Whicker in Vancouver Avenue, in King's Lynn - Credit: Gogle

Police who stopped a vehicle which was being driven erratically saw white powder under the driver’s nose, a court has heard.

Savannah Whicker had taken the class B drug ketamine just before, and the level could have been toxic for her, King's Lynn Magistrates' Court heard.

Prosecutor Denise Holland told the court on Thursday that officers spotted the Audi A3 speeding up and slowing down in Vancouver Avenue, near the centre of King's Lynn.

When 21-year-old Whicker pulled over, an officer had to apply the handbrake for her after the vehicle rolled back a short distance.

“Officers note that she appears disorientated. They see white powder under her nose and have concerns,” added Mrs Holland.

“The defendant is frank with the officers from the outset. She says she has taken ketamine and has it with her.”

Whicker of Norfolk Square, Downham Market, was arrested and a blood test proved the presence of ketamine in her system.

Most Read

  1. 1 Londoners fined for travelling to stay at second home in Norfolk
  2. 2 Man in 20s dies and three hurt as Audi crashes into wall
  3. 3 Met Office warns of snow at weekend
  1. 4 'Fighting every shift' - intensive care nurse's harrowing Covid video diary
  2. 5 School shuts 20 minutes before opening time after staff Covid case
  3. 6 Staff lose jobs at retailer Outfit with plans to close permanently
  4. 7 'Extraordinary' outbreak of Covid in Norwich prison
  5. 8 Boss locked out of own salon after Covid 'vigilantes' glue door shut
  6. 9 Military personnel deployed to help N&N cope with Covid pressures
  7. 10 Man ran onto train tracks to escape Covid police

Mrs Holland told the court that the high level could have been toxic for the defendant, who pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs and possession of 7.13g of ketamine.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said it was “erratic” driving and the car had rolled when her client was pulled over because she had struggled with the electronic handbrake.

The court heard that Whicker, who had deferred going to university due to the pandemic, had received drug support from a therapist since the incident.

She was banned for one year and fined £200 for the driving offence, and fined £40 for drug possession. She was also ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Hospital’s new £4m Covid unit not used for coronavirus patients

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon