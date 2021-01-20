Savannah, 10, helps to boost theatre company campaign

Published: 1:53 PM January 20, 2021

A campaign to replace a condemned heating system at the home of a popular theatre group has "surpassed everyone’s expectations."

Since the Lowestoft Players launched a Crowdfunder appeal to Relight My Fire! last November, they've been overwhelmed by the community response.

The campaign to help replace the group's 30-year-old boiler with a new heating and ventilation system at its home at The Players Theatre on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft raised a "staggering" £36,445.

The 30-year-old boiler in The Players Theatre. Picture: Lowestoft Players - Credit: Lowestoft Players

A group spokesman said: "This figure has surpassed everyone’s expectations.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has contributed."

The £35,000 target was exceeded with the help of Savannah Wild, 10, a junior performer with the Lowestoft Players.

Savannah Wild, aged 10, with tickets for her raffle in support of The Lowestoft Players Relight My Fire Crowdfunder campaign. Picture: Courtesy of the Wild family - Credit: Courtesy of the Wild family

Savannah said: “My mum told me about the problem with the heating at The Players Theatre and I said that we need to do something.

“I talked with my mum and we came up with the idea of a raffle.

"We wrote a letter to shops and businesses in the town asking if they would donate a prize and used my mum’s social media accounts to let people know about the raffle.”

Savannah’s mum, Leanne, said: “Everyone was very generous donating prizes, Savannah received over 100 in total.

"Savannah’s original wish was to raise £250 for The Lowestoft Players but we soon realised that it might be possible to raise more.

"The target was then doubled to £500.

"In the end Savannah raised £710 - that’s a huge sum of money and I’m a very proud mum”.

On Saturday, January 16 Savannah hosted the draw of prizes for her raffle using a live stream through her mum’s Facebook account, which was watched by friends and family across the town.

After watching many performances of the Lowestoft Players, Savannah was inspired by seeing her uncle on stage - Ben Norman - who has been a member for six years.

She decided that she would like to follow in his footsteps, and after successful junior auditions Savannah has appeared in Cinderella in 2018, Robin Hood in 2019, and Aladdin in 2020.

Savannah Wild, front row on the right, giving it her all in a scene from Aladdin 2020. Picture: Lowestoft Players - Credit: Lowestoft Players

She was also due to appear in the Lowestoft Players production of Joseph last year, but the show had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

Although the Crowdfunder has now closed, donations to the Lowestoft Players - a registered charity - are welcomed. Call 01502 770020.