
WATCH: 10-year-old sings moving song for brother Denver Clinton who is battling cancer

22 January, 2019 - 12:50
Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

Archant

When the sister of brave Denver Clinton first discovered her brother had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, it inspired her to tap into her creativity and do something remarkable.

At just nine years old, Savanah Clinton, of Mattishall near Dereham, penned her first song in homage to the four-year-old’s journey with stage four, high-risk neuroblastoma.

The talented songwriter, who celebrated her 10th birthday this month, wrote the song during one of Denver’s first hospital visits .

Her haunting lyrics open up about her own experiences of “being so strong” during Denver’s fight against the disease which has seen him undergo high doses of chemotherapy, bone marrow aspirations, and blood transfusions since May 2018.

Now the young performer, who first sang the track to nearly 5,000 people at Dereham’s Christmas lights switch-on event in December, has had her song recorded.

Denver Clinton ready to switch on the Dereham Christmas lights with his sister Savannah. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDenver Clinton ready to switch on the Dereham Christmas lights with his sister Savannah. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family friend, Emma Barber, wanted to give Savanah the opportunity to sing her “beautiful song” in a professional setting.

“She is a very special little lady and I thought she deserved something that was just for her but also created memories of Denver,” she said.

Robert Campbell, of Norfolk Mastering, opened up his studio and offered his time to help bring the project to fruition. Meanwhile Sandy Dunton, another support of Denver’s Journey, arranged with a local high school to have one of its students, George, play guitar and write backing music while family friend Emily Gail played the piano.

Savanah and Denver’s mum, Wanda Le Anne Clinton, said: “At the Christmas lights switch on, Savanah was nervous but very excited to sing and her confidence as a child - a strong one at that - shone through.

Denver Clinton ready to switch on the Dereham Christmas lights, with his family, sister Savannah, mum Wanda, and family friend Jo Marshall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDenver Clinton ready to switch on the Dereham Christmas lights, with his family, sister Savannah, mum Wanda, and family friend Jo Marshall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Recording her song was nerve-racking for her as she didn’t know what to expect, but now she knows what equipment is there and how it all works.”

Back in November, the family received the news that Denver was no longer responding to treatment , but the 4,500-plus followers on the Facebook group Denver’s Journey continue to go from strength to strength and have turned their efforts to supporting the fundraiser Denver’s Last Wishes .

Denver’s story has attracted the attention of tens of thousands of people across the globe, including celebrity and The Voice judge, Olly Murs, who recorded a special message for him .

Savanah is currently writing a new song.

Denver Clinton wowed by the Dereham Christmas lights after he pulled the switch. With him are his family, sister Savannah, mum Wanda, front right, and family friend Jo Marshall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDenver Clinton wowed by the Dereham Christmas lights after he pulled the switch. With him are his family, sister Savannah, mum Wanda, front right, and family friend Jo Marshall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHYDenver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

