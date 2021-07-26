Pony hire business to offer circus shows in your garden
- Credit: SilverFox Photography by Yuliya -Cambridge
Big things are in store for a business offering pint-sized ponies for garden parties as it gallops back after Covid.
Sasha Perfect, 40, runs Marham-based Sunny Day Pony Parties, which offers delivery of Shetland ponies across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.
After Covid put the business on hold for two years, Miss Perfect is now seeing demand from various place including King's Lynn, the outskirts of Norwich, Cambridge and around Marham.
And she has started offering circus-themed pony parties including rides, petting and an interactive show.
Miss Perfect, who was born in Ukraine and became a British citizen in 2012, said she has always had ponies in her life.
She said: "I used to work at a riding school and I like Shetland ponies because they are so cute. People enjoy them.
"Taking little kids is risk free as they do not gallop. We have found that people have bigger gardens and are really interested in the ponies coming to them.
"The ponies are small so they are easy to transfer but we do not go any further than an hour-and-a-half away as they would get annoyed being in the horsebox for too long."
Miss Perfect said managing eased coronavirus restrictions has been easy as the business is largely outdoors.
The part-time business does not operate for most of the winter months, but Miss Perfect has a full-time job to cover the expenses of the ponies throughout the year.
She said: "At my base, there is a stable yard so people can spend time with their ponies before and after work."
Miss Perfect lives near Brandon with her partner and previously worked at Newmarket Racecourse before taking up a job as an air and space operations specialist.
A photoshoot recently took place for the new circus pony parties.
Miss Perfect said: "It took us months of planning and preparations.
"I made the decorations, outfits and a tack for my ponies and myself, hunting down charity chops for the fabric.
"We asked the children of our friends to be our models and the photoshoot was great fun and a success which did not take a huge deal of expenses."