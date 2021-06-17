New runner tackling ultramarathon for complex needs charity

Video

Published: 7:32 AM June 17, 2021

A mother has praised her inspirational sister who is running an ultra marathon for a charity which helps families of children with complex needs.

Laura Kellingray, 39, from Dereham, who has a six-year-old son, was supported by the Norfolk SEN Network which offers advocacy for families.

Between March and October 2020, the charity guided Miss Kellingray through the tribunal service to get her son into a complex needs school after he struggled in mainstream school.

The six-year-old is now settled in a complex needs school in Norwich and as a thanks, Miss Kellingray's sister, Sarah Hull from Newmarket, is running the 100km Race to the Stones challenge for Norfolk SEN Network from July 10-11.

Laura Kellingray's six-year-old son who was helped into a complex needs school by the Norfolk SEN Network. - Credit: Laura Kellingray

Miss Kellingray, who was not critical of her son's previous school, said: "My sister saw how much the network did for me. They did everything for me and took the stress out because trying to do it while looking after an autistic son during lockdown was difficult.

"Mainstream education was not the right place for him. Since he has been in his new school it is like he is a different child. He is laughing and loves school."

She is waiting for an official autism diagnosis but her son has showed signs since he was two and is nonverbal.

But despite that Miss Kellingray described her son as a "funny little character".

The 39-year-old said her sister wanted to raise money for the charity because she could not help out physically due to lockdown restrictions.

She added: "I love her so much. She is such an inspiration. I cannot believe what she is doing for us. It is lovely she is putting a lot of effort to help us raise money for the charity.

"It is immensely important people keep fundraising for the Norfolk SEN Network because if it was not here families cannot do what we have done and get the right education for their children."

Sarah Hull, from Newmarket, who is running 100km over two days for the Norfolk SEN Network. - Credit: Laura Kellingray

Mrs Hull, 42, only took up running seriously last year to boost her health.

The mother-of-one has raised £1,000 so far and to donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-hull-1

Race to the Stones follows the historic trail from Wayland’s Smithy in Oxfordshire to the Avebury Stone Circle in Wiltshire.

Visit www.norfolksennetwork.org



