Millions of bank customers hit by cashpoint and app glitch

Published: 2:51 PM May 15, 2021

Santander customers across Norfolk and Waveney have been affected by technical problems that have hit the bank's mobile app and cashpoints.

The bank, which has branches in Norwich, North Walsham, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, said it was working to response the outages.

A statement on the bank's website read: "We're sorry that a technical problem is affecting our services, our teams are working hard to fix it.

"You can access cash from other bank's ATMs and at the Post Office."

The bank said they had planned maintenance to its banking app overnight on Friday, but it is unknown whether that was related to today's problems. The bank has 14 million customers across the UK.

They said on Twitter: "Our branch, telephone, online app and card services are down art this time and we are working to resolve these. Please do check our page for updates as to when this is fixed."