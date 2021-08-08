News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Families 'thoroughly enjoy' Sandringham food, craft and wood festival

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:49 PM August 8, 2021   
Families were spoilt for choice at this year’s Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. 

Families were spoilt for choice at this year’s Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Families have been “thoroughly enjoying” themselves, at a villages’ food, craft and wood festival  - which has returned this year. 

With demonstrations from top chefs and a chainsaw competition with some of the UK’s most impressive carvers, food and craft-lovers were spoilt for choice at this year’s Sandringham festival. 

The event took place on Saturday August 7 and Sunday August 8. 

Families were spoilt for choice at this year’s Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

Marge Needham, from Living Heritage Events which runs the festival, said: “We have had a lovely time. It’s fabulous to get back to Sandringham which is our favourite venue. 

“People have come out and thoroughly enjoyed it. They have also been telling us how safe they feel. 

“Visitors have loved what we have done here and many have stayed for the whole day.” 

The Falconry School at Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. 

Living Heritage Events usually run four fairs at Sandringham every year but due to the pandemic last year these events were cancelled.

Ms Needham added: “We are looking forward to the Sandringham Game and Country Fair in September which will also be set out in a Covid safe environment.” 

A craftsman at Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. 

A chef demonstration at Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. 

Families were spoilt for choice at this year’s Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

A wood carver at Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

The wood carving competition at Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

