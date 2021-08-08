Families 'thoroughly enjoy' Sandringham food, craft and wood festival
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
Families have been “thoroughly enjoying” themselves, at a villages’ food, craft and wood festival - which has returned this year.
With demonstrations from top chefs and a chainsaw competition with some of the UK’s most impressive carvers, food and craft-lovers were spoilt for choice at this year’s Sandringham festival.
The event took place on Saturday August 7 and Sunday August 8.
Marge Needham, from Living Heritage Events which runs the festival, said: “We have had a lovely time. It’s fabulous to get back to Sandringham which is our favourite venue.
“People have come out and thoroughly enjoyed it. They have also been telling us how safe they feel.
You may also want to watch:
“Visitors have loved what we have done here and many have stayed for the whole day.”
Living Heritage Events usually run four fairs at Sandringham every year but due to the pandemic last year these events were cancelled.
Most Read
- 1 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
- 2 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
- 3 Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year
- 4 Investigation into man's alleged Japanese restaurant concludes
- 5 Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land
- 6 Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend
- 7 Norwich's Disney store to close within days
- 8 Locals' fury at pet and horse crematorium plan
- 9 Is it Banksy? Mystery as more graffiti appears in towns
- 10 'People won't come' - fears city shake-up will put off visitors
Ms Needham added: “We are looking forward to the Sandringham Game and Country Fair in September which will also be set out in a Covid safe environment.”