Animal sanctuary fundraising for new rescue vehicle

PUBLISHED: 19:35 02 August 2020

A charity which has seen a sharp increase in call-outs to animal rescues is fundraising for a new specialist vehicle.

Hallswood Animal Sanctuary, on Shortthorn Road, Stratton Strawless, near Aylsham, needs to raise £15,000 for a large van which can be turned into an animal ambulance.

Lyz Hall, 41, who has run the sanctuary since 2003, said a van largh which could be permanently fitted out with incubators, emergency animal first aid and medical supplies, large cages and tools to cut fences which animals get trapped in, among other equipment, would be a “game changer”.

She expects to buy a second hand but it needs to be big enough to stand up in so treatment can be given to the animals in the vehicle by vets.

The sanctuary owner currently uses a second hand van but there is not enough space in that vehicle to house every bit of equipment needed for rescues.

Mrs Hall, who is on call 24/7 and travels across Norfolk for rescues, said: “A purpose-built vehicle will make a massive difference in the way we do things. It will save lives. We need a vehicle that is geared up for rescue.”

MORE: ‘A colossal problem’ - animal charity promises to stay open despite missing out on lifeline funding

During lockdown she has rescued over 1,000 mostly wild animals and birds which is a third more than she would have expected to rescue.

“Everything changed in lockdown and people were very aware of what was going around them. People were paying attention,” Mrs Hall added.

In other years she generally rescues around 600-700 animals and birds, including badgers, foxes, deer, hedgehogs and baby birds, during the same period.

She currently has over 800 animals at the sanctuary, some of which are rehabilitated and given veterinary care before being released back into the wild.

The sanctuary, which started in 1995, takes up 8.5 acres of land and employs nine staff and relies on an army of supporters for donations, which keeps the charity going.

An extra member of staff will be employed to drive the new animal ambulance.

“We are a very thrifty organisation. To fundraise for £15,000 is a big ask. We are very reliant on the kindness of many of our supporters.”

To donate visit www.hallswood.co.uk and call the sanctuary on 07549991920 if you are worried about an animal.

