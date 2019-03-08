Memorial match to return to celebrate lives of popular teenagers

A memorial day involving a charity football match will look to raise thousands in the name of two teenagers tragically killed in 2012.

Sam Jaggard and Kathryn Rivett were passengers in a car in Gillingham when it was involved in a fatal crash, killing the then 18-year-olds.

Sam's mother Chris Lea said: "Sam was my world. He was clever, funny, kind and a gifted sportsman who played football for Norwich City, cricket for Lowestoft Town and was about to embark on a career as a professional golfer when he died.

"Kathryn was a vivacious, fun, loving girl who had a great career ahead of her in the travel industry.

"Sadly, this was taken away from them."

Following their deaths, a football match between Sam's friends and his brother's friends was arranged to raise money in their memory.

Mrs Lea said: "Now, every year I hold a charity football match where we meet and remember two special people and raise money to support local charities and good causes.

"So far, the money has been given to help young golfers, who would otherwise not have been able to afford the tuition, to achieve their dreams. We have brought football kits for four local teams. We have sponsored Age UK and a young girl to travel to Tanzania to help build a hospital. We have given money to the Whitton Life Project, which is a scheme that provides much needed breakfast and afterschool clubs for children, plus clubs for the elderly to meet."

Other worthy causes include The Boys Brigade, the Street Pasteur Scheme, the Ashley Special School, the Air Ambulance Service and the Thursday Club.

This year, money raised will be donated to the Waveney Young Deaf Society and Lift Loud for Danny, a charity raising awareness and promoting positive wellbeing for those experiencing mental health difficulties.

Some of the money has also been allocated to send a child from the Ashley Special School to attend an outdoor education trip to Wales.

The game will kick off at 1pm on Sunday, August 25, and will be followed by live music at 3pm, at Kirkley and Pakefield FC, Walmer Road, Lowestoft