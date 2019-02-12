Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eating With My Ex episode featuring Norwich Love Island star due for release

PUBLISHED: 16:23 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 06 March 2019

Sam Bird and Elle from Norwich appeared on Eating With My Ex. Photo: BBC

Sam Bird and Elle from Norwich appeared on Eating With My Ex. Photo: BBC

BBC

An iPlayer release date has been revealed for the Eating With My Ex episode featuring the Norwich Love Island star Sam Bird.

Any Love Island fans who missed the TV broadcast of Sam Bird sitting down to dinner with his ex-girlfriend will get the chance to relive the drama next week as the episode becomes available for streaming.

The BBC Three series’ tenth installment saw Sam Bird return to his home city of Norwich to film at The Library Restaurant.

Joining him for an awkward meal was Elle, a part time model who Sam met at a gym in Norwich and hadn’t seen since he ‘ghosted’ her and left for the Love Island villa - where he met Georgia Steel.

After Sam broke up with Georgia, Elle made contact wondering if there could still be a spark between them.

When asked how he felt about sitting down and reconnecting with Elle, Sam said: “It was quite nerve-wracking really. I didn’t know how she would be, whether or not she’d talk to me or if she would be annoyed.

“At this point when me and Elle met up, it had been quite a few weeks since I split with my ex. I thought, ‘Well I’m single now, so I’ll have a bit of flirt.’ I didn’t want it to be awkward so I thought the best way to not make it awkward was just have a little flirt.”

The episode will be released on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, March 12.

Most Read

Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

‘Our young players will run through a brick wall for this club’ – Stuart Webber

Norwich City's young stars, from left, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis nd Max Aarons Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Inquest date set for 17-year-old A140 crash victim

Shannon Gittings, 17, died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists