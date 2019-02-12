Eating With My Ex episode featuring Norwich Love Island star due for release

Sam Bird and Elle from Norwich appeared on Eating With My Ex. Photo: BBC BBC

An iPlayer release date has been revealed for the Eating With My Ex episode featuring the Norwich Love Island star Sam Bird.

Any Love Island fans who missed the TV broadcast of Sam Bird sitting down to dinner with his ex-girlfriend will get the chance to relive the drama next week as the episode becomes available for streaming.

The BBC Three series’ tenth installment saw Sam Bird return to his home city of Norwich to film at The Library Restaurant.

Joining him for an awkward meal was Elle, a part time model who Sam met at a gym in Norwich and hadn’t seen since he ‘ghosted’ her and left for the Love Island villa - where he met Georgia Steel.

After Sam broke up with Georgia, Elle made contact wondering if there could still be a spark between them.

When asked how he felt about sitting down and reconnecting with Elle, Sam said: “It was quite nerve-wracking really. I didn’t know how she would be, whether or not she’d talk to me or if she would be annoyed.

“At this point when me and Elle met up, it had been quite a few weeks since I split with my ex. I thought, ‘Well I’m single now, so I’ll have a bit of flirt.’ I didn’t want it to be awkward so I thought the best way to not make it awkward was just have a little flirt.”

The episode will be released on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, March 12.