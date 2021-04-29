Café at centre of bitter row could be turned into flat

Published: 11:15 AM April 29, 2021

Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

One of the cafés at the centre of a bitter war of the words in a Broads village could be turned into a flat, ending a four-year saga.

Plans have been lodged to convert the former Radley's café and shop in Salhouse into a single bedroom flat, four years after it closed down.

The former café, on the Lower Street, closed amid controversy in 2017, after competing for trade with fellow venue Prima Rosa, which is directly next door.

The building, which is on the corner of Chapel Loke, previously housed both businesses and the village's Post Office, but the part of it previously occupied by Radley's is now empty.

In 2018, a bid to turn 82B into a home was refused by Broadland Council.

And the following year, an application to convert it into a holiday letting was withdrawn, after officers at Broadland Council recommended it for refusal ahead of a final decision being made.

Now though, a fresh application has been lodged for the property which seeks to convert it into a single bedroom house, ending the war between the two businesses once and for all.

However, the proposal has already been met with opposition from Salhouse Parish Council, which says the business - despite being closed for four years - is protected as an asset of community value.

A response to the application from the parish council said: "The parish council resolved to object to this application based on the building being a current asset of community value and therefore retaining the building as a shop is in line with previous objections and with the Salhouse neighbourhood plan."

But in papers submitted with the application, Ray Stowers, the applicant, argues that the ACV should not be taken into consideration and that it was "misplaced".

He said: "How can Salhouse Parish Council continue to call a building that has sat empty for three-and-a-half years and had stood empty for many years prior to becoming Radley's a community asset?"

The row between the two rivalling businesses saw tempers flare and café owner Kerry Radley, successfully appeal a conviction of using threatening and abusive behaviour following an unusual protest involving a sex toy.