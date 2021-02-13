Published: 6:00 AM February 13, 2021

These trees, planted by Sainsbury's, have caused safety concerns for Ashby Street residents in Norwich - Credit: Emma Corlett

People living on a Norwich street are frustrated by an "ongoing saga" over trees on supermarket land which are causing safety concerns.

Those living on Ashby Street have been calling for the tree-line at the Sainsbury's Brazen Gate store to be cut back, as they say fallen leaves have made the alleyway at the back of their properties extremely slippery.

Norfolk county councillor Emma Corlett has taken up the cause on behalf of residents since July last year.

Councillor Emma Corlett. - Credit: Archant

She said she was told in July that contractors were being instructed to pollard the trees before autumn. But by December, no work had been done.

Mrs Corlett said: "It is an ongoing saga. We cannot keep going around in circles with this for another year. If the contractors are not doing what they are supposed to do, then Sainsbury's should stop paying them really."

The leaves on the alleyway has caused safety concerns for Ashby Street residents - Credit: Emma Corlett

A couple, aged 68 and 65, who did not wish to be named, said they have both fallen as a result of slipping on the leaves.

Residents have been repeatedly asking Sainsbury's to do something about the tress which tower over Ashby Street - Credit: Emma Corlett

Sainsbury's had agreed to meet the Labour councillor to discuss the issue, but a date has yet to be arranged due to a recent change of management at the store.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said: "We would like to reassure residents that we’re aware of concerns regarding the tree-line at our Brazen Gate store and we’re reviewing recommendations.”

Ashby Street resident Rachael Prezise said she contacted contractors Arcus FM in February.

Sainsbury's on Brazen Gate, Norwich

She said: "I was told the work would be done by the end of February and I presumed that meant 2020 rather than 2021.

"The alleyway is very slippery and dangerous which we are certainly all concerned about. It continues to be more and more of a problem."

People living there say drug paraphernalia is also left in the alleyway, and that overgrown trees leads to a loss of light in summer.

The alleyway, which is publicly accessible, is used by residents when putting their bins out, and to access garden spaces.

Ashby Street residents want Sainsbury's to pollard the trees which overhang the back of their properties - Credit: Emma Corlett

Another anonymous resident, who has lived at Ashby Street for 20 years, said: "When the leaves fall on the ground it becomes treacherous and gets used as a dumping ground."

Arcus FM has not responded when contacted for comment.