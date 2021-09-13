News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sainsbury's stores across Norfolk to close on Boxing Day to thank staff

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:24 PM September 13, 2021   
Sainsbury's stores across the county will be closed this Boxing Day, as a "thank you" to staff.

The retailer will close all of its supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol stations across the UK. Bosses at the retailer said they took the decision in recognition of the work staff did during the pandemic.

All Argos and Habitat stores will also remain closed on Sunday, December 26, when some 170,000 employees will benefit from an extra day off.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said: “Christmas is a really special time for so many, but because of lockdown restrictions last year, lots of us weren’t able to celebrate in the way we wanted.

"In recognition of this and to say a massive thank you to all our colleagues for everything they have done during the last challenging year, we will be closing all of our supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol filling stations, as well as Argos and Habitat stores, this Boxing Day.

"I want to thank our customers in advance for their understanding, which will mean as many of our team as possible can have a well-deserved break to spend time with loved ones.”

