Sainsbury's sets out rules for shoppers after July 19

Jasper King

Published: 11:33 AM July 15, 2021    Updated: 11:40 AM July 15, 2021
The Sainsbury's branch at Longwater. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Sainsbury's has confirmed that people will be advised to wear masks in its shops and follow Covid-safe procedures.

From Monday, wearing a face covering becomes a personal choice in England in what is being called "freedom day."

But new signs and tannoy messages in Sainsbury’s stores will encourage customers to continue to wear a face covering, if they can.

Tannoy messages in the supermarket will encourage people to wear face masks. - Credit: Archant 2020

Colleagues will be encouraged to wear a face covering, unless they are behind a screen and all of Sainsbury’s leadership team will wear one when visiting stores.

The majority of people surveyed including customers and staff at stores across the country found that they wanted to keep current rules in place.

While screens between self-service checkouts and dividing checkout queues will be gradually removed from stores in England, they will remain in place between colleagues and customers when they are being served at checkouts.

Hand sanitiser stations will remain in all stores and Sainsbury’s will continue with thorough cleaning of trollies and baskets, as well as deep cleaning overnight.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said: “As we respond to the recent change in government guidance, we know that safety is still top of mind for many of our colleagues and customers.

"Our colleagues’ safety is vital and many of our colleagues would feel more comfortable if those who can wear face coverings continue to wear them.

"We’ve listened closely to our customers too and they are telling us the same.

"We’re asking everyone to be considerate and, while we understand wearing a face covering will now be a personal choice, we want to ensure we best support and protect each other in the weeks and months ahead.”

Iceland have confirmed that they are finalising details and will have an update at a later time.

