Cheap Halloween costumes could be highly flammable, warns fire service

Published: 1:53 PM October 12, 2021

Norfolk Fire Service and Norfolk County Council trading standards have warned against buying cheap Halloween costumes after tests reveal some products could be highly flammable. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Warnings have been issued over the dangers of buying cheap Halloween costumes after tests reveal some products could be highly flammable.

The fire service and Norfolk County Council trading standards teams have urged families to take extra care this Halloween.

Chief fire officer Stuart Ruff said: “Buying cheap costumes could put you at risk of fire, if the materials used do not meet safety standards.

“Materials which haven’t been tested to ensure high standards could quickly ignite and cause serious injury or even death.”

This comes after flammability tests of some items on sale, including a monster Halloween t-shirt, took less than a minute to be engulfed in flames.

They also tested witches' hats, capes, skeleton tights and pumpkin tops.

Families are being urged to follow this advice:

Read the labels — products must have a UKCA or CE mark

As well as clothing, check any wigs or masks too

Wear clothes under the costumes, they offer vital extra seconds of protection for the skin should the worst happen

Ditch the scary mask for face paints instead (remember to do an allergy test first before applying)

Swap candles for battery operated tealights or glow sticks

Do not leave candles unattended and ensure they are fully extinguished at bedtime

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships, added: “It’s frightening how quickly these unsafe costumes can become completely engulfed and residents should only buy from reputable suppliers. Check the packaging and labels for manufacturers or importers details.

"If anyone has concerns about the safety of Halloween products on sale they should call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.”

Bonfire and firework safety

During the Autumnal festivities, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also recommend going to an organised firework or bonfire display which is properly regulated and safer than organising one at home.

If you do host a bonfire at home, follow this guidance:

Build it well away from buildings, sheds, trees and fences

Do not throw anything dangerous on to it and make sure you have water nearby

Let your neighbours know your plans

If you’re having fireworks at home, only buy from reputable retailers, store them correctly and read the instructions carefully

Never go back to a firework once it has been lit

Keep children and pets away from fireworks

Candle safety

Candles should be kept away from flammable materials such as curtains and out of reach of children and pets.

A council spokesman said: “More than 300 people are injured each year in the UK in fires caused by candles.

“And a third of fires attended by fire and rescue services and started by candles result in death or serious injury. Even with precautions it’s vital to be prepared should the worst happen.

“Working smoke alarms can give you the vital time you need to get out, stay out and call 999.”