Workshops to help keep Suffolk and Norfolk’s roads safe

PUBLISHED: 09:43 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 27 March 2019

The Road Casualty Reduction Team attended the Copdock Bike Show in Suffolk last year to promote Safe Rider. Picture: Suffolk Police

The Road Casualty Reduction Team attended the Copdock Bike Show in Suffolk last year to promote Safe Rider. Picture: Suffolk Police

Archant

Bikers across Suffolk will have the opportunity to improve their riding skills and to have better awareness and ability while on the road as a series of workshops are held from next month.

The Safe Rider motorcycle workshops is a joint initiative between Suffolk and Norfolk Constabularies aimed at reducing the number of motorcycle casualties across the counties.

Last year 18 people were killed on Suffolk’s roads, three of which were bikers. So far this year, four people have died on the county’s roads, none of which were motorcyclists.

The two-day workshops will run from April through to October, the months when it is considered the number of motorcyclists taking to the roads increases.

They are aimed at all fully qualified riders who want to improve their skills to become better and safer riders.

For further information visit www.suffolk.police.uk/services/safe-rider-workshop or if you would like to register for a course, call The Motorcycle Casualty Reduction Team on 01473 613888 or email saferider@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

