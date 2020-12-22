Christmas Eve light display to travel through villages to spread cheer
- Credit: Archant
A convoy of decorated vehicles will pass through Norfolk villages on Christmas Eve to spread cheer this festive season.
The Ryston Landrover Christmas Run, organised by The Ryston Landrover Run team and Mudmunchers 4X4 Off-Road Club, will see around 25 vehicles with Christmas light displays pass through west Norfolk villages on Thursday.
The annual event usually sees drivers take part in a Christmas run to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn delivering gifts.
But organisers Philip Shipp, Jo Shipp, Sue Jackson and Tim Wedlake hope to bring festive cheer to the doorsteps of families in the local area in light of social distancing measures.
Philip Shipp said: "The year has been unbelievably difficult for all of us, so our aims for the run this year are simply to bring Christmas cheer and to brighten neighbouring villagers’ Christmas Eve.
"We wanted an event in which the community could participate as well as spectate from their homes.
"Our vehicles will be adorned with lights and other Christmas decorations, we will be passing through the villages of West Dereham, Wereham, Wretton, Stoke Ferry, Crimplesham, Denver, Wimbotsham and Downham Market on Christmas Eve."
The vehicles are expected to arrive in West Dereham at around 5.51pm, at Wereham at 6.08pm, Stoke Ferry at 6.14pm, Crimplesham at 6.22pm, Denver at 6.32pm, Downham Market at 6.45pm and Wimbotsham at 6.54pm.
The organiser said: "In order to respect the current Covid-19 guidelines, we have emphasised that all participants remain in their vehicles for the duration of the run to form their aptly-named 'bauble'.
"For our spectators, we kindly request a wave from your front doors."
Jamie Robinson of J.R Light & Sound is among those taking part and will also be taking his display around the local area this week.
He said: "I’m basically driving around local villages with it to bring some joy to children and everyone."
People who want to take part in the run with their Landrover or 4X4 vehicle should message Ryston Landrover Run or the Mudmunchers 4X4 Off-Road on Facebook for further details and to find out the starting location.
For more on specific times and roads check Ryston Landrover Run and J.R Light & Sound Facebook pages.