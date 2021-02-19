Gardener in court for growing cannabis

Published: 11:41 AM February 19, 2021

A gardener who told police he smoked cannabis every day ended up in court for growing it.

Police found two young plants at Ryan Waters’ home in Fern Road, King's Lynn, magistrates in the town heard on Thursday.

The 26-year-old had earlier been stopped in Lynn on January 10 while driving a Vauxhall Astra van because it smelt strongly of cannabis.

A search of the vehicle turned up 0.3g of the class B drug and a further 0.2g of cannabis resin was found in Waters’ jacket.

Michael Devaney, prosecuting, said Waters told police that he was growing the drug for his own use.

“He claimed that he smoked cannabis every day,” added Mr Devaney.

Waters, a self-employed gardener, admitted possessing cannabis and producing the drug.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said the amounts found were very small.

She added: “The two plants had been grown from seed. They were in bud and for his own personal use.”

Waters was fined £270 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £34 victim surcharge.