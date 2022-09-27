Dog owners warned to keep pets away from birds amid flu avian outbreak

Dog owners are being warned not to allow their pets to touch birds - Credit: Jonathan MIllward

Dog owners have been warned to keep their pets away from birds amid an avian flu outbreak.

RSPCA officials warned dog owners to make sure their pets do not pick up or touch dead or dying birds due to the recent outbreak of avian influenza (AI) in the UK.

The Blickling Estate has also warned those visiting it with dogs to avoid any "dead or sick birds" on its land.

A statement by the estate read: "Due to an outbreak of bird flu across the UK, we would like to remind our visitors not to touch any dead or sick birds and we recommend keeping your dog on a lead when visiting Blickling Estate."

The RSPCA says AI is primarily a disease of birds, however there have been reports of seals and foxes with extremely high viral loads, proving bird flu can pass through to other species.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: "As some dogs may be attracted to - and pick up - dead or dying birds, the RSPCA always recommends keeping dogs under control around wildlife.

"Although the risk of your dog contracting AI is extremely low, your dog could become contaminated by AI and spread it to other areas.

"Also dead and dying birds could carry a range of other diseases which might present a health risk to your dog."







