Could you rehome these dogs from West Norfolk RSPCA?

Published: 12:27 PM October 12, 2021

Charlie is looking for a new home. - Credit: RSPCA West Norfolk

The RSPCA rehomed 224 dogs in Norfolk last year as lockdown lead to a boom in pet ownership, but the charity says there are still many dogs in need of a home.

Nationally, the charity rehomed 4,877 animals in 2020 as it saw "unprecedented levels of interest".

Despite the high number of rehomings, the charity's west Norfolk branch has highlighted three dogs still looking for a loving home.

Rocky

Rocky is looking for a new home. - Credit: RSPCA West Norfolk

A charity spokesman said: "Seven-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross, Rocky, has been with the team at West Norfolk RSPCA for far too long and staff simply can’t understand why.

You may also want to watch:

"He’s a cracking lad who thrives when he’s settled into a good routine and absolutely loves his morning walks, breakfast and then cuddles.

"He’d like a one-to-one home with an owner who can be home most of the day as he loves spending time with people.

"Rocky will make a loyal, loving companion so please give him a chance."

Sam

Sam is looking for a new home. - Credit: RSPCA West Norfolk

A charity spokesman said: "Four-year-old ex-racing greyhound, Sam, is an energetic lad who is looking for a home to relax now he’s retired from the race track.

"He absolutely loves going for walks - on his own and with other dogs - and enjoys bounding around off-lead in the secure paddock.

"He whizzes about and enjoys chasing a toy but hasn’t quite mastered fetch yet.

"Sam adores company and is always excited to see us so we think he’d be best with owners who are home for much of the day.

"He may be able to live with older children and with a calm female dog."

Charlie

Charlie is looking for a new home. - Credit: RSPCA West Norfolk

An RSPCA spokesman said: "Jack Russell terrier cross Charlie is simply adorable.

"At 11-years-old his eyesight isn’t great and he finds the noise in kennels rather overwhelming.

"Although staff at West Norfolk RSPCA are doing the best to help him relax, they’re really keen to get this golden oldie into a home as soon as possible.

"Due to his poor vision, he can sometimes bump into things although he does generally navigate well.

"But he’ll need owners who can take things slowly and approach him calmly and gently.

"He loves to go for a toddle and run around with his ball but would like a quiet, retirement home where he’ll be the only pet."

For more information contact West Norfolk RSPCA on 01553 618889 or at reception@westnorfolkrspca.org.uk.