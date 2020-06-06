Search

RSPCA branch launch new weekly lottery draw

PUBLISHED: 16:17 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 06 June 2020

As the RSPCA’s centres and branches closed their doors to the public, staff at the Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch had their hands full as cat Puma gave birth to four healthy kittens. Picture: RSPCA

An RSPCA branch has joined forces with Make a Smile Lottery for a new fundraising initiative.

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham in 2019. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCAOfficial opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham in 2019. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

RSPCA Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk Branch have announced its new partnership with the charity, and will be launching its lottery from this month.

Animal lovers can now join the Make a Smile lottery draw, specifically to support RSPCA Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk Branch, giving them the chance to win weekly cash prizes each and every week, while supporting vital work of rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming vulnerable animals.

Sally Thomas, marketing manager for Make a Smile lottery, said: “We are delighted that RSPCA Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk Branch have taken the step to provide an essential and reliable regular income to help fund their services by coming on board with our lottery.

“We hope that it will be a long-lasting partnership in which we can help them raise some much needed income. We are a charity ourselves, and the great thing about our lottery is that all profits go back to the charity sector.”

The RSPCA shop in Attleborough. Picture: Thomas ChapmanThe RSPCA shop in Attleborough. Picture: Thomas Chapman

The RSPCA rehome a variety of animals including cats, dogs, rabbits, small furries and exotics such as reptiles and birds.

They do not have an animal centre, so all of their animals are housed either at private boarding establishments or with fosterers.

How to play the RSPCA Lottery

The RSPCA help dogs, cats, small and exotic animals . PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY.The RSPCA help dogs, cats, small and exotic animals . PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY.

From the very first weekly lottery draw with make a smile lottery in support of RSPCA Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk Branch, lottery players will be helping thousands of local animals secure a second chance at happiness and also help create a kinder world for animals for future generations to come.

For £1 per entry to the draw each week, lottery members have the chance to win one of 51 guaranteed weekly prizes, including a top prize of £1,000 and a further 50 £10 prizes. There is also a rollover jackpot of £250 which if not won increases by £250 each week up to a maximum of £10,000.

The prize fund is reviewed regularly and as more people join the draw, the prizes will increase.

Supporters can either join up with one of the fundraisers or online by visiting: www.makeasmilelottery.org.uk or calling: 0300 303 4500

