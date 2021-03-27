Cute kittens born in first lockdown all find new homes

Published: 4:48 PM March 27, 2021

A litter of kittens born during England's first coronavirus lockdown, are now all grown up and living in their adopted homes. - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk Branch

A litter of kittens born into the care of the RSPCA just hours after the UK went into lockdown last March have all celebrated their first birthdays in their adopted homes.

On March 24, 2020, as the RSPCA’s centres and branches closed their doors to the public, staff at the Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch had their hands full as cat Puma went into labour.

Ash, one of a litter of lockdown kittens now all grown up. - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk Branch/Jeremy Keller

After three hours, during which Chloe Shorten, Puma's foster carer and animal welfare manager, was on hand to help, the young mum gave birth to Ash, Coal, Cinder and Ember.

And now, one year on from that eventful day the furry foursome are no longer so small and have all grown up to be adopted.

Two of the kittens, Ash and Cinder have gone to the same home while their mother Puma has also found a forever home.

Cinder, one of a litter of lockdown kittens now all grown up. - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk Branch/ Jeremy Keller

Jeremy Keller, who adopted Ash and Cinder, said the pair still got on well: "They tirelessly patrol the garden in search of vermin and keep the family safe! They are very nice to each other.

"They will nap together at times and they play all the time. I’ve only heard them get angry when playing once or twice so it’s always a friendly little romp."

Coal, one of a litter of lockdown kittens now all grown up. - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk Branch/ Amy Perrin

Amy Perrin, who adopted Coal, said: "Coal came to us in May and settled in really quickly. He is the naughtiest cat ever and is showing no signs of coming out of his kitten phase!

"He is a very handsome boy as you will see and kept the white love heart on his chest."

Ember, one of a litter of lockdown kittens now all grown up. - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk Branch/ Taylor Cox

Taylor Cox, who adopted Ember, said: "She was a beautiful little kitten her fur has gotten so much darker over time and she is just so sweet. She loves to jump in the bath and dig for ages. She also loves when we clean the hamsters out, she chases them around in their exercise balls and like to play. "

Puma, who has settled into her new adoptive home after giving birth to four kittens on March 24, 2020. - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk Branch

While Puma's adopter, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was also doing well a year on from giving birth and had settled into her new home well.