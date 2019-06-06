Unwanted dog with 'so much love to give' desperate for home after weeks at rescue centre

Sugar needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a friendly dog who is ready for a forever family.

Sugar is an eight-year-old Staffie who was signed over to the RSPCA because she was unwanted.

She has been in kennels for a number of weeks now and staff hope this week she will be lucky enough to find a permanent home where she will be loved.

Described as a "friendly girl" who gets along well with all the other dogs, Sugar just needs someone to give her the home she deserves.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: "Everyone at the kennel and the vet loves Sugar.

"She deserves a home because she has so much love to give and will be your best friend."

There are a number of other animals also looking for loving homes this week.

Guinea Pigs Tinkie and Winkie are one-year-old brothers who are looking for a home together. Staff describe them as full of character and say they will make lovely pets.

Gus and Olaf are another pair of young male guinea pigs who are in need of a home together. They are both aged under six months old.

Peppa arrived with a few health problems that she is currently receiving treatment for but she will be ready for her new home in the near future.

She is described as a loving and sweet natured dog who has lots of love to give.

She is currently on a weight loss plan that her new owner will have to continue and is on a urinary prescription diet.

Geysir and Lava are young semi-feral cats who have previously lived in a home.

They are looking for that special person who could offer them a safe place to live without expecting too much back from them.

Horris is another semi-feral cat who will need an experienced owner who will be happy to offer him a home knowing that it will take time and patience to win his trust and affection.

Staff say Sub and Symphony have been overlooked so far as they are shy cats who don't show their real personalities until they get to know you.

They are described as gentle, relaxed cats who will repay your kindness with their trust and affection.

Bren has spent the last few years looking after himself so has been used to spending a lot of time outside.

He is described as a timid cat who will take a little time to build up his confidence in a new home.

He would be happiest in an adult home and could live with other cats.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

