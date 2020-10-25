Search

Advanced search

Grandpa the cat needs loving home after fight with illness

PUBLISHED: 11:06 25 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 25 October 2020

Grandpa has now recovered from his illness and is ready for a forever home Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Grandpa has now recovered from his illness and is ready for a forever home Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Archant

Can you help find a home for one of these rescue cats?

Pasty is around 10 years old and is a very sweet, friendly cat. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPasty is around 10 years old and is a very sweet, friendly cat. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch has found loving homes for lots of the animals in its care.

However, the work doesn’t stop as there are still plenty of cats that need to find forever homes.

Grandpa arrived at the rescue centre very poorly with cat flu.

He has since been castrated, chipped and vaccinated and is now feeling much better.

Alan would suit a rural county home for him to explore Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkAlan would suit a rural county home for him to explore Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He would suit a home as the only cat with just adults. He would also like to be able to have a garden which he can enjoy in the nice weather.

Next is Pasty, a friendly cat of around 10 years old.

He was brought to the branch after he was found poorly but he is now doing well and ready to find a family.

He would like to be able to spend time outside once he has settled in.

Finally, Alan is around eight years old and is wanting to find a home as the only pet, as previously Alan has been stressed when living with other cats.

He would suit a rural county home so he can explore the space around him.

He is not ready to leave the branch at the moment but he can be reserved.

For more information on any of these animals visit the RSPCA East Norfolk website or call them on 07867 972870.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

When King’s Lynn Town FA Cup takes place, ball numbers and prize money - all you need to know

King's Lynn Town are in the hat for the FA Cup first round draw Picture: Ian Burt

‘Our position is the right one’ - Norfolk MP defends voting against free school meal extension

Brandon Lewis defended his position to not fund free school meals for poor children during the school holidays. PHOTO: UK Parliament

Man arrested after police chase ends with ‘stinger’ being used to burst car tyres

A driver has been arrested after a police chase which saw a stinger used to burst its tyres and bring it to a halt. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Norfolk boy who charmed Neymar undergoes heart transplant

Harry Poole with Brazilian star Neymar while a mascot at the match between Brazil and Uruguay at the Empirates Stadium. Picture: Nina Poole

Grandpa the cat needs loving home after fight with illness

Grandpa has now recovered from his illness and is ready for a forever home Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk