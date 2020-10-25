Grandpa the cat needs loving home after fight with illness

Grandpa has now recovered from his illness and is ready for a forever home Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Archant

Can you help find a home for one of these rescue cats?

Pasty is around 10 years old and is a very sweet, friendly cat. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Pasty is around 10 years old and is a very sweet, friendly cat. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch has found loving homes for lots of the animals in its care.

However, the work doesn’t stop as there are still plenty of cats that need to find forever homes.

Grandpa arrived at the rescue centre very poorly with cat flu.

He has since been castrated, chipped and vaccinated and is now feeling much better.

Alan would suit a rural county home for him to explore Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Alan would suit a rural county home for him to explore Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He would suit a home as the only cat with just adults. He would also like to be able to have a garden which he can enjoy in the nice weather.

Next is Pasty, a friendly cat of around 10 years old.

He was brought to the branch after he was found poorly but he is now doing well and ready to find a family.

He would like to be able to spend time outside once he has settled in.

Finally, Alan is around eight years old and is wanting to find a home as the only pet, as previously Alan has been stressed when living with other cats.

He would suit a rural county home so he can explore the space around him.

He is not ready to leave the branch at the moment but he can be reserved.

For more information on any of these animals visit the RSPCA East Norfolk website or call them on 07867 972870.