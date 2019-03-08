Wonky cat who loves cuddles in need of home

Wherry needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who was left wonky after a long illness.

Art needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Art needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Rescue cat Wherry is described by staff at the charity as a "gentle-natured soul who is always so happy for cuddles."

After a long illness he has been left with a balance problem meaning he will need a secure home and supervised access to an enclosed garden to keep him safe.

With more time his balance should improve, but a spokeswoman for the branch said "he'll likely always be a little wonky."

If you think you could give Wherry the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

Galaxy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Galaxy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are many other animals who also need a home this week.

Art came to the RSPCA after living in a feral colony fending for himself.

He is described as a friendly and clean cat who is desperate to find out what a home really is.

He is currently sharing with his friend Tansy who came from the same location.

Rosie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Rosie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Galaxy was previously rehomed by the charity, however she is now back in their care after her owner passed away.

She is a friendly cat around five years old who lived with a dog previously.

Rosie is a young cat who came to the RSPCA with her five kittens who have all been reserved.

She is now looking for a home of her own.

Shelley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shelley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Shelley is a friendly cat who also likes her independence. Staff say they are surprised she has not already been snapped up.

Tanzy is described as a sweet boy who can be a little shy at first but will then show you his loving side.

He is around one year old and can live happily with other cats.

Tanzy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Tanzy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Wendy is an older cat who loves to be around people.

She is described as confident and friendly, and staff say prospective owners are welcome to come and meet her.

Lorenzo is described as a very sweet and shy boy, and will take a few weeks to settle down as he is very nervous of new things.

Staff say he is very loving and seems to like other cats.

Wendy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Wendy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Eddie is a "stunning" grey cat who has been very unsettled so would like a nice quiet adult home where he can do his own thing.

He could possibly live with another placid cat.

Priscilla is a 13-week-old kitten and will need some time and patience to settle having been born outside.

She is the last one of her litter left behind.

Lorenzo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Lorenzo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Eddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Eddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk