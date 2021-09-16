Could you offer one of these rescue animals a forever home?
- Credit: RSPCA
There are many animals in Norfolk looking for their forever homes.
Those looking to adopt must carefully consider their decision, as many of these animals have complex needs.
This is especially important after rehoming centres faced a huge influx of 'lockdown' pets earlier this year.
Here are some of the cats and dogs up for adoption at different RSPCA branches around Norfolk.
RSPCA East Norfolk
Boris and Johnson
These two indoor shorthair crossbreeds need to be rehomed together as they are quite shy. The eight-year-old cats need somewhere where they can move around to improve their health.
Harry and Kane
These two brothers have been waiting a while for a home. Harry is reserved while Kane is outgoing. They must be homed together where they can go outside as they like.
Puss Puss
Puss Puss is a loving, needy, and affectionate eight-year-old cat, who loves sitting in people's laps. She tends to nip and paw for attention, which may startle young children.
RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk
Billy
This senior male cat requires a quiet and calm home to relax. He needs love and time to settle due to being timid and easily spooked. Billy will require dental monitoring and regular ear cleaning.
Chase
He is an indoor cat with a wonderful personality who enjoys being fussed. Called an 'odd fellow', Chase likes snuggling under a heat lamp and getting in the shower. Problem knees mean Chase will be on pain relief for life.
Colin
This eight-year-old boy is looking for a home where he is the only pet to adults. Colin is friendly and likes scratches but is not fond of being picked up. He requires a diet with a high water content.
Escudo
Escudo is a lovely young cat looking for a loving home. He needs a second chance after a rough start and will require dental monitoring.
Krona
This handsome boy is after a second chance following a rough start. Krona requires dental monitoring and has a case of 'the snuffles' which will likely need lifelong medication.
Nala
This gentle giant loves being fussed, knows lots of tricks, and has a big personality. She may require future surgery due to problem knees and is perhaps not suitable for children due to her size.
Pancake
Named after the day she was found, this young cat loves being cuddled and brushed. This friendly girl will require monitoring due to kidney disease.
The RSPCA spokesperson said: "There are a number of factors to consider [when getting a pet], such as what is best for you and your family, whether you can provide for their needs and look after them properly, and if you can afford to bring a pet into your home.
"We would always advise people considering getting any pet to do their research to make sure they have the time, money and space to care for them for the rest of their lives."
More information about each animal is available on the branch websites for the RSPCA.